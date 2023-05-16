Stephen appeared in the Cambrian News in 2019 when he won an award for his work. The award was for the creation of two pieces of church furniture - a prayer chapel communion table and lectern - made for Guildford Baptist Church in 2016. Both pieces of furniture were crafted from oak over a six-month period. The furniture was awarded the Art + Christianity Award for a permanent new commission, and was celebrated for its “spiritual metaphor in sculpture form”.