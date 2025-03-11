Ysgol Gymunedol Tal-y-bont Primary School has announced it will be cutting staff hours due to new funding restrictions.
The news broke that the school would very likely be forced into cutting the number of staff hours and reducing the classes from three to two by this September due to changes in the way schools are being funded.
This follows the resignation of the head teacher Hefin Jones last week.
A member of the Parent Teacher Association, who did not want to be named, said: “I get really emotional talking about this, it’s a bit of a nightmare.
“The staff are really shocked.
“This school is the heart of our community.
“The educational needs of the children should always come first but instead it's finance and cuts.
“One of the main concerns is the fair education of the children - we want to keep the school as a three-class school.
“The classes are already mixed ages, but in a massive class of thirty children would mean the children with additional learning needs would be pushed aside.
“It's so worrying for these little children—how can they educate such varied ages and abilities in one classroom?
“There is already no support for children with additional needs financially.
“These cuts would make it worse so we’re really worried.
“We have to try and fight for the kids.
“This can’t be put through quietly, they can’t get away with it.”
They added that there has been no consultation and little information shared: “We don’t know why Mr Jones has resigned.
“We don’t know the full situation about the funding changes but the governors are fighting our corner with Ceredigion County Council and are in meetings this week.”
They estimate 60 children attend the school currently, which would stretch the 30-child per class limit if cut to two classes.
This follows a near-miss for four other village primary schools in Ceredigion, which late last year were saved from closure, including Tal-y-bont sister school in Borth.
The future of Borth’s Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa, Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, Ysgol Llangwyryfon, and Ysgol Syr John Rhys in Ponterwyd is still up in the air however as an informal consultation on the closures is still ongoing.
The schools which were described as ‘unviable’ by the council had their fate pushed back after a formal challenge was made against the decision.
The Tal-y-bont parent said Ceredigion should “sort out what's going on with the other schools before targeting others” and is concerned that local children will have “nowhere to go” if the Borth closure and Tal-y-bont cuts are to go ahead.
When asked for comment, Ceredigion County Council didn’t elaborate on the new budgetary constraints, or on where the children would be assigned to if Tal-y-bont is to be downsized.
A Ceredigion Council spokesperson said: “All schools are currently discussing how to manage and set their budgets for 2025-26.
“The governors at Ysgol Gynradd Tal-y-Bont have received and accepted the headteacher's resignation and discussions will be held regarding the next steps in terms of recruitment.”