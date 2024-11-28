Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has said that pausing closures of four rural primary schools in the county is the “right thing to do.”
The Cambrian News revealed earlier today that plans to close four small rural schools in Ceredigion are now set to not go ahead next year after a “formal challenge” against the move was made which meant the “current timeline for the reorganisation process is not achievable.”
While the futures of Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa in Borth, Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, Ysgol Llangwyryfon, and Ysgol Syr John Rhys in Ponterwyd remain up in the air, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet is recommended to approve a move to scrap plans that would have seen all four close in August next year.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones said: “It’s the right thing to do to pause and review these school closure proposals.
“There now needs to be a proper, meaningful discussion with the schools and their governing bodies to understand the effects on schools of any proposals.
“Both Ben Lake MP and I have been in a series of meetings with the governing bodies and we have been struck by the quality of the education and care in all four schools, and also by the challenges by the governing bodies on so many aspects of the consultation.
“People still need to put in their responses to the consultation, but there will now be time for a meaningful engagement between the Council, both officers and councillors, with the schools.”