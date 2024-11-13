Talyllyn Railway has paid tribute to the actor Timothy West, a great supporter of the railway, who has died.
The railway said it was ‘devastated’ by the actor’s death, sharing photographs of him at the railway on socal media.
A statement from the railway said: “We are devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Timothy West, who died peacefully in his sleep yesterday (Monday, 12 November).
“Timothy was a great supporter of the Talyllyn Railway, having first come across the Railway in 1949 on a walking tour and later re-introduced to the now preserved line by his good friend Tom Rolt - one of our founding members.
“He was a life member of the preservation society and contributed much over his years of involvement.”
In 1990, to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the railway, Timothy, known for many roles on stage and screen included ‘Brass’ and ‘Not Going Out’, ‘Coronation Street’, ‘EastEnders’, and ‘Last Tango In Halifax’ presented a documentary all about the line called 'Engine Whistle Blowing'.
“Four years later he opened Llechfan, our Volunteer Hostel at Wharf Station which has since seen multiple generations of young people through it's doors, enabling them to volunteer on the Railway thanks to the affordable accommodation,” the statement added.
In 2015, Timothy and his wife Prunella Scales publically supported the railway during its 150th Anniversary celebrations.
They buried a time capsule at Abergynolwyn with the help of the local Penybryn School, due to be opened in 41 years.
“Since then both Timothy and Prunella have visited the railway in their own private time,” the railway added.
“We cannot be thankful enough for the support Timothy has given us over the years.
“Our thoughts are with his family.
The railway has shared some photographs taken by Andrew Young and Darren Turner, showing Timothy, 90, and Pruella with some of the volunteer train crew, and enjoying the Talyllyn’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations. All three photos were taken on the 3 July 2015.
One of the images shows Timothy burying a time capsule at Abergynolwyn with the local Penybryn School.