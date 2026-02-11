Rachel Richards, funding Manager of the National Lottery Community Fund also said: “We really liked your application for National Lottery funding - and we are happy to support ‘Preserving our Past, Building our Future’ with £323,707 over five years to help your community.” Together with The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s grant of £3,697,911, donations already made to the Railway’s 75 Appeal approaching £375,000 plus Gift Aid and other funding, the railway has secured just over £5 million pounds in funding towards the £5.53 million cost of the redevelopment.