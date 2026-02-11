Talyllyn Railway has secured more funding, as it celebrates its 75th year as the World’s First Preserved Railway.
Following its successful bid for £3.7 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the railway has now secured a grant of £200,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation towards match funding the redevelopment costs and a National Lottery Community Fund award of £323,707 towards the programme of community engagement associated with the project.
The redevelopment programme aims to provide the railway with the resources it needs for the future and includes a new engineering works at Tywyn Pendre, new carriage maintenance facilities and paint shop, additional volunteer accommodation including an accessible suite, a community training hub, a programme of community engagement with local and other groups, restoration of the original station building and workshop at Pendre, and a new visitor facility at Pendre with access to both the original and new workshops.
Commenting on their award, Sophia Weston of the Garfield Weston Foundation said: “I am delighted to confirm that the trustees have agreed a grant of £200,000 towards improving your engineering and commercial facilities at the Talyllyn Railway, we look forward to hearing how your important work progresses.”
Rachel Richards, funding Manager of the National Lottery Community Fund also said: “We really liked your application for National Lottery funding - and we are happy to support ‘Preserving our Past, Building our Future’ with £323,707 over five years to help your community.” Together with The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s grant of £3,697,911, donations already made to the Railway’s 75 Appeal approaching £375,000 plus Gift Aid and other funding, the railway has secured just over £5 million pounds in funding towards the £5.53 million cost of the redevelopment.
Commenting on the grants Talyllyn Railway Company Chairman, David Ventry, said: “In the year when we celebrate 75 years as the World’s First Preserved Railway this is excellent news, and we are grateful to both the Garfield Weston Foundation and The National Lottery Community Fund for their support. It is a further recognition of the urgent need for this project.
“The programme of community engagement is also vital for the future of the Railway. However, it is now essential that our 75 Appeal reaches its £750,000 target to ensure we have sufficient financial resources to move forwards with making our plans a reality.”
Ian Drummond, the railway’s Fundraising Officer, added: “This generous support from both the Garfield Weston Foundation and The National Lottery Community Fund is most welcome, and is another huge boost for our fundraising efforts.
“Although we have just over £500,000 still to find it is heartening that some £180,000 of this is already covered by pledges of regular donations from members of our 75 club of donors. However, this still leaves us with over £300,000 to raise, but with the continued backing of our members and donors I have no doubt we will reach our target.”
Further details about the redevelopment and the associated appeal can be found at: https://www.talyllyn.co.uk/75appeal.
