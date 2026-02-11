Tywyn county councillor John Pughe has been banned from the road after admitting a drink driving charge.
John Pughe, of 4A 4 Marine Parade, was scheduled to appear for trial before Llandudno Magistrtaes’ Court on 6 February after initially pleading not guilty to a charge of drink driving on Pier Road in Tywyn on 19 August last year.
Pughe, who represents the Morfa Tywyn ward on Gwynedd council, changed his plea to guilty ahead of the planned trial.
The court heard that tests showed the 66-year-old had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Pughe was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £596.
He must also pay £400 costs and a £238 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.