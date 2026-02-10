An island off the coast of Harlech is on the market for £350,000.
Carter Jonas is handling the sale of the Dwyryd Estuary island.
Describing the land, the listing states this is “a unique opportunity to acquire a picturesque private island set within the Dwyryd Estuary, in the heart of Eryri National Park”, adding: “Ynys Gifftan extends to approximately 17.74 acres, offering an expansive and unspoilt landscape with uninterrupted panoramic views across the coastline and surrounding mountains.”
The island is for sale by private treaty.
Explaining more about the location, the listing states: “The property occupies a unique and tranquil position within the Afon Dwyryd estuary, close to the village of Talsarnau.
“The island is situated approximately 4 miles from the historic coastal town of Harlech.
“The coastal towns of Porthmadog (5 miles) and Barmouth (15 miles) are within easy reach and provide a more comprehensive range of leisure and shopping facilities.”
A traditional stone farmhouse occupies a picturesque position on the eastern shore of the island, enjoying open views across the estuary towards the village of Talsarnau.
The listing adds “the property is in need of comprehensive renovation throughout, and, subject to securing any necessary planning consents, presents an exciting and rare opportunity for a purchaser to restore and enhance a characterful dwelling in an exceptional setting”.
The property, is not connected to mains electricity. Mains water was connected during the 1980s but the agents do not know if this connection remains active.
There is a private drainage system
Viewings are “strictly by appointment with the agents only at which time access instructions will be provided”.
“Given the potential risks associated with this isolated property, including the access route, terrain and tidal conditions, viewers must take care an caution throughout inspections and to remain vigilant at all times for their own personal safety,” the listing adds.
