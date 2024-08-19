Following his Good Friday visit, the Archdeacon was delighted to join the railway as a guest for the afternoon, together with his wife and family. During his visit, Archdeacon Robert enjoyed a footplate ride on the railway’s Loco No. 1, Tal-y-Llyn. This locomotive, built in 1864 and now resplendent in new livery following a return to service after routine maintenance, was one of the two original locomotives dating from the founding of the railway.