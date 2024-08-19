Every year, since 2009 (with the exception of Covid) Talyllyn Railway has conducted a unique annual event called Stations at Stations.
This is a meditative journey takes place on the evening of Good Friday, when a specially chartered train travels up and down the six stations of the Talyllyn Railway, each of which hosts a selection of readings, meditations and prayers on the ‘Stations of the Cross’ to form a spiritual journey up and down the line.
The popular event is arranged in conjunction with the churches and chapels in the area with clergy and members from various churches taking part.
The event has always invited a visiting celebrant to lead the meditations at each station. These have included several bishops in the past, including the present archbishop of Wales, and clergy and church leaders from other denominations. This year the task was undertaken by the Venerable Robert Townsend, current Archdeacon of Meirionnydd.
Following his Good Friday visit, the Archdeacon was delighted to join the railway as a guest for the afternoon, together with his wife and family. During his visit, Archdeacon Robert enjoyed a footplate ride on the railway’s Loco No. 1, Tal-y-Llyn. This locomotive, built in 1864 and now resplendent in new livery following a return to service after routine maintenance, was one of the two original locomotives dating from the founding of the railway.
The event has been used on previous occasions to raise and pass on a financial gift to Tywyn Parish Church’s partner diocese of Matabeleland. As the Talyllyn Railway has provided the train without charge, in support of the charitable nature of the event, the costs have been minimal and the biggest ever amount, totalling £540 so far was raised this year and passed on to the Diocese of Matabeleland.
Bishop Cleopas, the current Bishop, and a long-standing friend and occasional visitor to the Talyllyn Railway, has written to thank the railway and the churches in the Tywyn area for their support. The funds raised are much-needed in an area suffering from a lengthy and devastating period of drought.