Target almost reached to save historic Welsh pub
Subscribe newsletter
The people of Pennal have almost raised enough money to buy the village pub, thanks to help from all over the world - and Hollywood actor, Matthew Rhys.
The community set themselves the task of raising £250,000 to save their Grade II listed Glan yr Afon pub, and have has just over £30,000 left to reach their mammoth target. Matthew Rhys and community leaders in Pennal, are now calling for one final push from supporters from across the globe to join their share scheme as they seek to hit the target. The project is seeking to place itself at the heart of their rural mid Wales community, with plans including not only the continuation of the pub and restaurant, but also a café, shop and, later, the development of rooms upstairs to provide accommodation.
Pennal played a key part in Welsh history when, in the 15th century, the then Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndŵr, reached out for help to the King of France, Charles VI, for military aid during his rebelling against the English. The letter Owain sent six centuries ago is known as the Pennal Letter, and the original copy is currently held at the Archives Nationales in Paris.
Hollywood actor Matthew Rhys, who has strong family ties to the area, has thrown his support behind the project to buy the pub. He said: “It was great visiting the pub recently and seeing first hand all the great work they have been doing to keep this historic pub and local community hub alive. Owain Glyndŵr himself would be proud of the community fighting spirit shown so far, so I would urge people from over the world to get involved and invest in a little part of history.”
With the present owners selling the pub, the community wanted to ensure their most important asset remained and, during the past few months, the project has raised a phenomenal amount. With Christmas approaching, Meirion Roberts, chairman of the management committee, is calling on people to consider buying loved ones shares as a very special present.
“With people looking for Christmas presents at this time of year, buying shares in the venture would give loved ones ownership of a little slice of history, while being quite an unusual gift that offers the chance of future dividends.
“Over the summer, the Pennal community came together and while we’re still not quite there, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel and the future is looking brighter. We want to thank everyone who has signed up to the share agreement so far and a big thank you to Matthew Rhys for his support. It’s been a great boost for the community after all their hard work.”
To contribute, people can make a donation or invest in the community share scheme, which offers people the chance to buy shares in the venture with the potential to profit from annual dividends. For more information visit www.menteryglan.org.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |