The community set themselves the task of raising £250,000 to save their Grade II listed Glan yr Afon pub, and have has just over £30,000 left to reach their mammoth target. Matthew Rhys and community leaders in Pennal, are now calling for one final push from supporters from across the globe to join their share scheme as they seek to hit the target. The project is seeking to place itself at the heart of their rural mid Wales community, with plans including not only the continuation of the pub and restaurant, but also a café, shop and, later, the development of rooms upstairs to provide accommodation.