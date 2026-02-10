Trawsnewid/Transform music festival at Aberystwyth Arts Centre treated audiences to a great line-up of musicians from across Wales and beyond including Lemfrek and Don Leisure, The Bug Club, Ynys, Georgia Ruth, Melin Melyn, HMS Morris, Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Sgarmes and many more.
Organised in partnership with FOCUS Wales, this is the third year of the festival, offering a unique showcase for Wales' leading artists in an immersive blend of live music and cutting-edge visuals.
Over 1,000 people attended from 6-7 February.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre and FOCUS Wales thank the musicians and audiences for making it such an amazing festival, and also for the support from Dydd Miwsig Cymru (supported by Welsh Government) and the PRS Foundation. Plans are already underway for 2027!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.