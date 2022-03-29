Teaching assistant admits sexual assault on schoolboy

Mold Crown Court
Mold Crown Court (N/a )

A teaching assistant who admitted having sex with a schoolboy will not go to prison.

Rebecca Williams, 21, of Gerddi Arfonia, Criccieth, admitted two charges of adult abuse of position of trust and sexual activity with a boy aged 13-17.

Williams appeared at Mold Crown Court on Monday, 28 March, where she received a 12 month suspended sentence.

She was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, must register as a sex offender for 10 years, and cannot work with children again.

Williams must also pay prosecution costs of £420 prosecution, and a victim surcharge.

