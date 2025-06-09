Everleigh is behind Patchy Pals. Inspired by her own experience with Bell's Palsy at the age of 5, she was determined to support others facing similar challenges. Finding the standard white hospital eyepatch uncomfortable, she helped source adjustable, child-friendly versions with vibrant designs. Everleigh organised a PATCH-ATHON last October, successfully raising funds to purchase 550 specially designed eyepatches. She has also authored a bilingual book about her Bell's Palsy experience and used her own pocket money to create personalized "patchy pal" sticker sheets for young hospital patients, now available at every children's hospital ward in the UK and the RoI.