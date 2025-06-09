Eva Jones, 19 from Pentrefelin, and Everleigh Orritt, 7, from Criccieth, will representative Wales at the International United Miss pageant in Florida.
Over 150 contestants aged five plus from across the world will take part in the contest, which focuses on personal development and community work over the often-glamorous image of traditional pageants.
Everleigh is behind Patchy Pals. Inspired by her own experience with Bell's Palsy at the age of 5, she was determined to support others facing similar challenges. Finding the standard white hospital eyepatch uncomfortable, she helped source adjustable, child-friendly versions with vibrant designs. Everleigh organised a PATCH-ATHON last October, successfully raising funds to purchase 550 specially designed eyepatches. She has also authored a bilingual book about her Bell's Palsy experience and used her own pocket money to create personalized "patchy pal" sticker sheets for young hospital patients, now available at every children's hospital ward in the UK and the RoI.
Eva is actively pursuing the establishment of a bilingual pop-up library in her local village to make reading accessible and inclusive for everyone. She has been collecting book donations to place around the area for children to discover and enjoy, and recently organised a fundraiser supporting children and young adults with cancer. Eva has also donates chocolates to Pwllheli foodbank every Christmas and Easter, is passionate about the environment and regularly arranges local litter picks.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, who met the pair, said: “Eva and Everleigh are inspiring young women who are active members of their local communities and whose stories have led them to representing Wales on the international stage.
“They have used their pageant success to shine a light on their campaigning work and why they want to give back to their communities.
“I am delighted that they have been selected to represent Wales.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.