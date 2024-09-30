Geraint Evans and a team of seven supporters are taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon on 6 October to raise funds for the Leri Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Geraint, Gareth Kirby, Dan Edwards-Phillips, Rhys Taylor, Gareth Lanagan, Kevin Ashford, Elinor Powell, Holly Hughes and Geraint’s daughter, Emily Evans, are all running the event as a thanks for the excellent care Geraint received on the unit after he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma two years ago.
Geraint said: “I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma following a fall on a golf course. The treatment I’ve received at the Leri Day Unit since has been second to none.
“My treatment necessitated a stem cell transplant in February 2023, preceded by six months of preparatory chemotherapy.
"Although myeloma is not curable, I am currently living life to the full. This I can only attribute this to the dedicated staff at the Leri Day Unit and the expertise of the Haematology team.
“I am raising funds to assist the unit with the acquisition of items supporting the delivery of such an essential service to all those living with cancer. I feel so grateful to all the staff who’ve looked after me during this time, I just want to give something back.
“A huge thank you to colleagues, friends and family who are helping me to raise as much money as possible and running alongside me in the Cardiff Half Marathon this October.”
Nicola Llewellyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Geraint and his team for choosing to take part in the Cardiff Half for our charity.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
You can support the team’s fundraiser here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/geraint-evans-1