A teenager has been arrested following reports of a burglary overnight in Tywyn.
During the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 14 November, North Wales Police say they attended a residential area in Tywyn following reports of burglary.
"A 16-year-old youth was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary," a police spokesperson said.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area today for reassurance purposes and whilst we conduct further enquiries.
"If you have any information about this incident, contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number A180878."