A Gwynedd teenager has got his pilot’s licence and his helicopter licence, and all before his 17th birthday.
Daniel Garton from the Llyn Peninsula, achieved his Dual UK CAA Pilot Licences at just 16 years old, with both licences officially being issued on his 17th birthday this April.
Daniel completed his rotary training with the team at Arcus Helicopters, demonstrating exceptional dedication, skill, and professionalism throughout his training. His fixed-wing training was conducted at Caernarfon Airport, where he earned his PPL(A), adding aeroplane privileges to his growing list of qualifications.
Aviation has long been Daniel’s passion. From the age of 10, he worked diligently in his family’s businesses, determined to self-fund his flight training and pursue a career in the industry. His commitment and work ethic have been central to reaching this significant achievement at such a young age.
In addition to his flying accomplishments, Daniel is currently training to become a Helicopter Engineer with East Midlands Helicopter Engineering, further strengthening his hands-on expertise and broadening his understanding of aircraft operations and engineering.
Daniel extends heartfelt thanks to the late Mark Watkin of Tags Ground School for his invaluable support and guidance during his theoretical studies. Special recognition also goes to the dedicated team at Arcus Helicopters and the team at Caernarfon Airport for their encouragement and professional instruction throughout his training journey. Certainly not forgetting his employers Gordon Paton and manager Mark Suau for the opportunity and support in his training to be a licensed helicopter engineer.
Daniel said: “I’ve always been passionate about aviation, and to have earned both my helicopter and aeroplane licences by 17 is something I’m incredibly proud of. I’m grateful to everyone who supported me along the way, especially my instructors, mentors, and family. This is just the beginning of my career in aviation.”
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