Daniel extends heartfelt thanks to the late Mark Watkin of Tags Ground School for his invaluable support and guidance during his theoretical studies. Special recognition also goes to the dedicated team at Arcus Helicopters and the team at Caernarfon Airport for their encouragement and professional instruction throughout his training journey. Certainly not forgetting his employers Gordon Paton and manager Mark Suau for the opportunity and support in his training to be a licensed helicopter engineer.