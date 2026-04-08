A housing association with homes across Gwynedd has awarded a major contract for the supply of building materials as part of a five year deal.
Adra has awarded the contract to Huws Gray.
Their previous contract with Travis Perkins Managed Services came to an end on 31 March. Huws Gray was selected through Ffrâm24.
The contract is expected to make significant savings for Adra, which will be reinvested in its homes.
The new arrangements mean Adra can collect materials from multiple branches across north Wales, reducing travel time and improving productivity, and bulk items can be delivered directly from local branches.
The contract will also result in fast access to materials, resulting in quicker turnaround times for repairs at tenants’ homes.
Huws Gray will also manage a supply store at Tŷ Gwyrddfai, the decarbonisation hub in Penygroes.
Ian Roberts, Adra’s Head of Property (Revenue), said Huws Gray has “a proven track record in delivering large scale contracts like this and their extensive branch network across north Wales offers operational flexibility, resilience, improved logistics and enhanced service delivery.
“They have also committed to delivering a wide-ranging social value programme, creating jobs, apprenticeships and training; sponsorship of community events and initiatives and continued support for Tŷ Gwyrddfai, as well as engaging with local small and medium enterprises to retain economic value within north Wales.
“We must thank Travis Perkins Managed Services who have been a valuable partner over the past 13 years for their support, professionalism, and the strong working relationships developed across our teams.
Lyndon Johnson, Managing Director, Huws Gray Partnership Solutions, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our official partnership with Adra.
“By combining our shared values and strengths, we are fully committed to building a class-winning partnership that not only achieves excellence but also provides meaningful, lasting support to our local communities.”
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