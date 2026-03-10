A teenage kickboxer from Lampeter has qualified for Team GB’s European Tournament in August, but needs financial support to get there.
Eighteen-year-old Erin Holdstock, who is currently studying Level 2 Catering at Coleg Sir Gâr and also works part-time in a coffee shop took up kickboxing a year and a half ago.
“I was hoping to increase my level of fitness and improve my mental health,” the teenager.
“I joined my local KB group, ZDL Kickboxing Cymru, run by Sifu Dan Cooke, and very quickly discovered I really really liked it.
“With Sifu Dan's encouragement, I quickly found myself gaining confidence and graded as a yellow belt.
“In October I entered my first tournament at The Welsh open and came home having won my first Silver medal.
“Having gained a podium place, I was invited to try out for The Great Britain Martial Arts Team.
“I travelled to Norwich in January, proudly wearing my blue belt for a day of intense try-outs.
“On 7 February, I was delighted to find out that I have been selected to represent Great Britain Martial Team at The 2026 International European Martial Arts Games, Berlin in August.
“It would mean the world to me to be able to represent Wales and Great Britain in Germany, but I need a little help to get there.
“My uniform has cost over £300, including new safety kit. I also have travel expenses and training camps fees. Next to book are flights, hotel fees and tournament entry fees which are all starting to add up. There isn't very much funding available, so I could really use some help.
“Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, and for donating to my go fund me page.”
Erin’s fundraising page has donations totalling £185 so far.
To help her raise more, visit https://shorturl.at/C4Z7B.
