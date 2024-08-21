Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team have helped two people at Dyfi Bike Park.
They were called to the park on 16 August to assist with the extraction of an injured teenager.
Due to the severity of the casualty’s injuries, the coastguard helicopter attended to fly them directly to Alder Hey Hospital.
Whilst attending to the first casualty another rider crashed injuring both ankles. The team assisted a bike park medic to extract this casualty to an ambulance.
The pair are wished well with their recovery.
