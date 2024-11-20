Tractor and vintage vehicle enthusiasts have helped raise thousands of pounds for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity and two chemotherapy units in West Wales.
The Teifi Valley Vintage Club was formed in the late 70s and in May 2025 will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its annual Vintage Show which has been a big supporter of the Wales Air Ambulance for many years.
Lyn Jones, the Secretary, and event organiser said: “The air ambulance is superb and essential, especially in our part of the world.
“I often see the helicopter flying over my house as I am only three or four miles off the coast at Aberporth and of course, if locals or holidaymakers need the service, the team are there for them.”
Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the charity’s vehicles.
Lyn says the service does “an incredible job” and “that’s why the club members choose to support it year after year.”
Earlier in the year, hundreds of tractor and vehicle enthusiasts attended the Teifi Valley Vintage Show at Glanllyn Fields, Penrhiwpal.
“We saw bumper crowds again”, said Lyn.
He added: “People just love coming along to see what’s on display.”
The Teifi Valley Vintage Club presented its first show in 1983.
Lyn continued: “I exhibited a motorbike at the very first show and I’ve been a part of every event since.”
“It has grown and grown, and we now have people from all over the place travelling to Penrhiwpal to be part of it.
“We couldn’t do it without the amazing landowners, sponsors, exhibitors and the public, who make it such a success.”
£10,500 was raised during this year’s show with the money shared between three charities.
Lyn said: “We split the funds between the air ambulance and chemotherapy units at Glangwili Hospital Carmarthen and Withybush in Haverfordwest. They are all causes which mean a lot to our members.”
With a big anniversary celebration planned for the club in 2025, January’s Annual General Meeting promises to bring a busy start to the new year.
Lyn says there’ll be lots of surprises, adding: “We are hoping to do something a little different next year.
“The Wales Air Ambulance will for certain be one of the beneficiaries.
“In a few weeks, we will choose who the other charities will be. But the run-up to the show is always busy and this one is going to be extra special.”
Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep the service running.
Abigail Severn, Regional Fundraiser for Ceredigion said: “We are moved by the club’s continued support and the fact that the team have pledged to continue fundraising for us as part of their celebrations next year.”