The Teifiside Beekeepers Association has been active in the area for many years, supporting beekeepers through education, mentoring and other related activities including swarm collecting.
One of the activities has been an annual auction usually held in early May. This year they have had to bring the date forward a little to 29 April to avoid clashing with other events such as the coronation.
The auction enables local beekeepers to buy and sell beekeeping related items such as hives, honey extractors, protective clothing and many other things including live bees.
It’s always been very popular and well attended by local people as well as many from out of the area due to the reputation of it being a good event.
The last auction was held in 2019 so the association is really excited to be able to organise this year’s event and feel that it’s worth shouting about – another positive thing after the difficulties of the past few years.
On the day of the sale members will be providing refreshments, a plant stall and raffle at Coed y Bryn village hall.
The sale starts at 1pm; viewing of lots from 10.30am.
Full details are available on the website at tbka.org.uk