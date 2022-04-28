Telling the tales of the Windrush generation
Subscribe newsletter
A new exhibition at Aberystwyth Arts Centre features stories about the Windrush generation making their homes in Wales.
The exhibition presents the accounts of more than 40 people as they describe their journeys to Wales, the challenges they faced building a new life in a country far from home, finding work and the attitudes of people towards them.
The Windrush generation are diverse people from different parts of the Commonwealth who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1988 in response to an invitation from the British Government offering work and an opportunity for a better life. The exhibition is the outcome of the ‘Windrush Cymru – Our Voices, Our Stories, Our History’ project, which is collecting, recording, documenting, sharing, archiving and celebrating the contributions of the Windrush generation.
The exhibition will be on display in the Great Hall foyer until 3 May, as part of the exhibition’s tour of venues across Wales. Admission is free. In conjunction with the exhibition, ‘The Stuart Hall Project’ was shown on Saturday, 9 April, and ‘Pressure’ is on Tuesday, 3 May, at 7.45pm. Hailed as Britain’s first black feature film, it is a hard-hitting, honest document of the plight of disenchanted British-born black youths. Set in 1970s London, it tells the story of Tony, a bright school-leaver, son of West Indian immigrants, who finds himself torn between his parents’ church-going conformity and his brother’s Black Power militancy.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |