Telling the tales of the Windrush generation

A new exhibition at Aberystwyth Arts Centre features stories about the Windrush generation making their homes in Wales.

The exhibition presents the accounts of more than 40 people as they describe their journeys to Wales, the challenges they faced building a new life in a country far from home, finding work and the attitudes of people towards them.

The Windrush generation are diverse people from different parts of the Commonwealth who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1988 in response to an invitation from the British Government offering work and an opportunity for a better life. The exhibition is the outcome of the ‘Windrush Cymru – Our Voices, Our Stories, Our History’ project, which is collecting, recording, documenting, sharing, archiving and celebrating the contributions of the Windrush generation.