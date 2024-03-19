Temporary accommodation to house the workforce building the new Aberaeron coastal defence scheme will be built behind Aberaeron primary school if submitted plans are approved.
Bam Nuttall have planning permission to set up a temporary office compound while work continues, but the company said the work “will require a specialist workforce who will travel to the scheme due to its remote location.”
The company has applied to build a compound of temporary overnight accommodation units in a bid to “minimise travel time and maximise rest periods” for workers with finding accommodation in Aberaeron during the summer months “very difficult and not practical.”
The plan was submitted to Ceredigion County Council last week with a decision due soon.