‘Temporary’ changes that saw ‘non-urgent’ direct mental health referrals in north Ceredigion paused as the number of staff vacancies was putting patients at risk have been extended until November due to “continued workforce challenges.”
Hywel Dda University Health Board introduced special measures “due to clinical risk” starting 3 March that stopped referrals from GPs to mental health teams.
The changes, which the board said would initially last six months instead deferred “non-urgent” GP patients to the phone service NHS 111, option 2.
This service connects callers directly with a local mental health wellbeing practitioner, supported by a registered mental health nurse, enabling timely access to advice, assessment, and support.
GPs continue to refer patients with the most urgent or complex needs directly to the community mental health team and have access to a professional 111 support line for additional clinical advice.
The health board said that “mental health and learning disabilities team and external stakeholders have been closely monitoring the clinical outcomes and service delivery following the implementation in March.”
“Due to continued workforce challenges, the temporary change will be extended until November 2025,” the health board said.
“In addition, the health board is seeking views from local GPs and service user groups to understand the impacts.
“The extension will support further data collection and analysis, ensuring that future decisions are informed by robust evidence and provide stability for both patients and staff.”
The health board will review the extension at its public board meeting in November 2025, following discussion at the Quality, Safety and Experience Committee (QSEC) in October.
Liz Carroll, Service Director of the Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Clinical Care Group at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Our priority is to ensure people in Ceredigion continue to receive safe, timely, and effective mental health care.”
