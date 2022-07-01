Tending to the lost souls of Menevia

FIRST PERSON: THE Diocese of Menevia has a new bishop following the installation of Mark O’Toole.

Archbishop O’Toole has been installed as the new Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, which incorporates Ceredigion, South Powys, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Neath Port Talbot and Swansea.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Archbishop O’Toole said he is looking forward to visiting Ceredigion soon.

“I haven’t been to Cardigan Bay yet but that delight awaits me.

“I am looking forward to discovering that part of the world. Menevia goes as far up as Aberystwyth and I am looking forward to visiting the Catholic church there.

“I’m a newbie to the area so I will be doing a lot of listening and learning.”

Archbishop O’Toole said the deanery that includes Aberystwyth will be one of the first he will visit in September.

“When I arrive I will be getting to know the people and allowing them to get to know me,” he said.

“Some things affecting the people and the place will be particular to the area, like the history, geography and culture of the place, but others, such as the cost-of-living crisis and global issues such as Ukraine, will be common throughout Menevia.”

On the subject of global issues, he said: “I have been delighted to hear that Wales aspires to be the first Nation of Sanctuary,” adding that “this is an expression of the love of God manifested in the love that the people of Wales have for men, women and children from all over the world who have been forced to flee their homes”.

A ceremony of installation of Bishop Mark O’Toole as the new Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff took place on Monday, 20 June at St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff.

Appointed by Pope Francis, Archbishop Mark O’Toole was previously Bishop of Plymouth.

He succeeds Archbishop George Stack, who has been in post in Cardiff since 2011.

As well as assuming oversight of the Catholic communities in the Archdiocese of Cardiff, Archbishop O’Toole also becomes the new Bishop of Menevia. A second ceremony took place on Thursday, 23 June, at Swansea’s Cathedral Church of St Joseph to celebrate this. The two dioceses combined incorporate much of south and mid Wales, alongside Herefordshire, but he is not daunted by this.

“I’m used to travelling long distances and previously oversaw 300 miles of coastline along Cornwall, Devon and Dorset,” he explained.

This was in his previous role as Bishop in the Diocese of Plymouth, a role he held for eight years.

Archbishop O’Toole, 59, was born in London and has spent much of his ministry there.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “I am grateful and humbled by the trust that the Holy Father has placed in me. I face the task ahead both with excitement and a certain trepidation, conscious of my own weaknesses. It is with [a] deep sense that the Lord goes before all of us in this new mission, that I fully embrace this new calling in my life.”

He gained a M.Phil in Theology at the University of Oxford from 1990-1992, where his thesis supervisor was the Lady Margaret Professor of Divinity and Swansea-born former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams.

Bishop O’Toole’s predecessor, Archbishop George Stack, said: “I warmly welcome the appointment of Archbishop Mark O’Toole as Archbishop of Cardiff and the Bishop of Menevia ‘in persona Episcopi’. This provision has been made by the Holy See maintaining the identity, juridical reality, history and pastoral life of each diocese.

“Archbishop Mark will bring great gifts to this new ministry.

“The people of each diocese will be blessed by his experience as Bishop of Plymouth. His pastoral, theological and administrative skills will be of enormous benefit to us all.

“His national responsibilities as Chair of the Department of Evangelisation and Discipleship in the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales have been recognised by the Holy See in his membership of the International Council for Catechesis. His Celtic heritage will resonate with the Catholic faithful in Wales and in the wider community.”