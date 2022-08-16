Tennis club reopens after courts repainted
Clwb Tenis Criccieth Tennis Club is one of the world’s oldest tennis clubs.
The club began in 1892 and was first affiliated to the Lawn Tennis Association in 1896 and has been ever since.
The club witnessed many Wimbledon winners and top players in the early 1900s play.
“The club has a yearly average membership of 120 - all of mixed abilities and ages,” a club spokesperson said.
“We welcome any player of any standard at the club, whether it’s someone who has never played before through to good club players - there is a level for everyone.
“And, with coaching on site for juniors and adults on a weekly basis, there’s never been a better time to take up the sport.
“We’ve recently had the courts re-painted and they look and play as good as new. This was self-funded from the club’s funds (circa £2,500) and has directly benefitted the local community with safeguarding the courts for many more years to come.
“We also have ‘touchtennis’ at the club too - with three mini grass courts. This version of tennis uses smaller rackets and a dense sponge ball – perfect for any level of player.
“It’s an incredibly fun and exciting version of tennis and we hold club tournaments on a regular basis for this too.
“And it’s not all just about the tennis. We have lots of social events, barbecues, parties/discos, club social days and more – the perfect way to meet new people in the community.”
As the club expands, officials are also looking to develop another hard court alongside the two courts they currently have.
“We would love to work with any local companies who could help support this venture alongside Tennis Wales/Sport Wales funding,” the spokesperson added.
For further information regarding coaching and memberships can be found on the club website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/CricciethTennisClub
