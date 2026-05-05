Youngsters from an Aberaeron dance school won three trophies at Blackpool Tower ballroom.
On 26 April, 37 dancers from Laura McCabe Dance Academy competed in their first ever dance competition at the tower.
The standard was extremely high, but they came away with three trophies.
Principal Laura says she cannot put into words how proud she is of all the children that competed.
“It was such a big challenge for them but they blew me away and made me so proud of how far they have come in a short space of time,” she said,
“It was a special time for the academy that we will never forget.
“The children and parents had the most amazing weekend and memories to last a life time.”
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