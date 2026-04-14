Gareth Pritchard of the White Lion in Talybont is looking forward to hosting a pub quiz there on April 29 ( Gareth Pritchard of the White Lion in Talybont gives his thumbs up at being included in the new CAMBRA guide on good beers.Gareth Pritchard of the White Lion in Talybont gives his thumbs up at being included in the new CAMBRA guide on good beers. )