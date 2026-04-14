How many zeroes in 10 billion? Who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer? How many magpies for silver?
If you know the answers to these three questions, you’ll only have another 97 to go by taking part in a pub quiz at Talybont’s White Lion pub on April 29.
The popular watering hole is hosting a pub quiz then, with those first three questions above kicking off the first of 10 rounds at 7pm on topics that include sports, history, geography and true or false.
There’s also a raffle that includes a meal for two at the White Lion. Proceeds are being donated to the Cronfa Cae Bach Fund for village improvements.
Entry fee is £3 per person with a maximum of four per team. Winner gets bragging rights.
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