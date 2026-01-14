Plans for two new homes in Croeslan have been rejected by Ceredigion County Council planners because there are too many houses built or planned in the area.
A scheme for land opposite Ardwyn in the village – across from another recent development – were submitted last October.
It sought to build two homes on the land, with one being affordable.
The application was for a parcel for land of the overall site, which already has outline permission for four homes – while the section of the land in question has extant planning consent for three affordable homes.
But council officers rejected the latest scheme as the area had exceeded the amount of homes under the Local Development Plan by 19, with only 100 per cent affordable schemes being considered.
Teifi Valley Development, the private developers behind the scheme, however said in planning documents that a 100 per cent affordable development “simply cannot work in terms of making a profit.”
Rejecting the plans under delegated powers in January, Ceredigion County Council planning officers said “the proposed development would extend the existing built form further away from the village core along a minor road.”
“This would partly diminish the more rural character of the area by introducing additional built development into a currently less developed setting,” a planning officers’ report said.
“In terms of housing need, there is outstanding consent for 77 dwellings and 56 dwellings within Llandysul Service Centre and associated settlements respectively as of March 2025.
“Therefore the need can adequately be met within the Settlement Group.
“While the applicant’s offer of 50 per cent affordable housing is noted, this do not outweigh the policy objection towards an open market dwelling at this unsustainable location.
“The Local Planning Authority’s current position is that only proposals for 100 per cent affordable housing would be considered policy compliant on this site.”
If you want to keep abreast of what’s happening when it comes to statutory or planning notices, you can simply visit publicnoticesportal.uk and enter your post code.
The portal is a one-stop shop for all of the notices placed with local authorities across the UK.
The Labour Government said that it wants to limit the requirement for public notices when it comes to licensing and, previously, the Cardiff Bay administration backed down on a suggestion that you county council would not have to publish in print its plans for tax or services charge increases.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.