A Gwynedd Town Council has thanked the community for making a success of events to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Tywyn Town Council told the Cambrian News they “were delighted” that so many people attended Neuadd Pendre on Saturday, 8 June to mark the anniversary.
Many thanks are due, they said, to all who helped make the event such a success, especially Cllr Mark Kendall for his organisational skills, being the compère and his presentations.
The Dysynni Belles, Dyfi Swing and Andrew Nix on the Wurlitzer kept everyone entertained with fantastic performances, and the catering team, ably assisted by the Tywyn Cadets, ensured that teas and cakes kept flowing.
Tywyn Town Council Clerk Chris Wood said: "This was a wonderful way for Tywyn Town Council to mark this historic event and I am very pleased that so many from the community gave their support."