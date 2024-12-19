Round 1, General knowledge: 1 270; 2 JD Vance; 3 Dan Quayle; 4 Apia, Samoa; 5 Chief Scout; 6 Moldova; 7 North Korea; 8 Egypt; 9 Strictly Come Dancing winners; 10 Fear of falling
Round 2, Food and drink: 11 Whisky sour; 12 Waldorf salad; 13 umami; 14 Mogul; 15 Heat of peppers or chillis; 16 Cajun; 17 pot noodles; 18 Chateaubriand; 19 seaweed; 20 350F
Round 3, History: 21 1985; 22 James I or James VI of Scotland; 23 Pembroke Castle; 24 UN Secretary-General; 25 Pope Benedict XVI; 26 Adolf Eichmann; 27 Dwight D Eisenhower; 28 Princess Fergie; 29 US Seventh Cavalry; 30 Apollo 13
Round 4, Geography: 31 Pumlumon Fawr or Plynlinom; 32 30; 33 Penmaenpool; 34 Ulan Bator; 35 LGW; 36 Belgium; 37 Euro; 38 Springfield; 39 Cumbria; 40 38
Round 5, Sport: 41 Sir Jim Ratcliffe; 42 Thomas Frank; 43 Los Angeles; 44 Atlanta; 45 Glasgow; 46 Victoria, Australia; 47 Ski Jumping (Eddie the Eagle); 48 Yes; 49 Yankees, Dodgers; 50 Luke Humphries
Round 6, Entertainment: 51 Adele; 52 Axl Rose; 53 Maroon 5; 54 Liam Payne; 55 Colin Farrell; 56 Katie Price; 57 Spiderman; 58 Barbie; Cohn brothers; 59 1994
Round 7, Science and technology: 61 Europa; 62 Hubble; 63 Linux; 64 Minecraft; 65 Steve Jobs; 66 California; 67 South Korea; 68 Rn; 69 Bitcoin; 70 Random Access Memory
Round 8, General knowledge: 71 Bogota; 72 Peso; 73 Giorgio Meloni; 74 Akshata Murty; 75 Holyrood, Edinburgh; 76 Hindi; 77 MMXXIV; 78 far to go; 79 Rolling Stones; 80 Gavin Newsom
Round 9, True or false; 81 False; 82 True; 83 False; 84 False; 85 True; 86 True; 87 False; 88 True; 89 true; 90 True
Round 10, 5 letter ‘P’ words: 91 Pitch; 92 Plots; 93 Plonk; 94 Penny; 95 Prism; 96 Paris; 97 Pound; 98 Prink; 99 Proms; 100 Parts
Round 11, General knowledge: 101 Abu Dhabi; 102 Andrew Bailey; 103 Wes Streeting; 104 The Hague; 105 2061; 106 Buzz Aldrin; 107 Fear of public speaking; 108 Euro; 109 Nashville; 110 Geese
Round 12, Food and drink: 111 Aubergine; 112 Cilantro; 113 Pepper; 114 Negroni; 115 Seaweed 116 Beurre blanc; 117 Portugal; 118 rice; 119 molasses; 120 dauphinoise
Round 13, History 121 Sirhan Sirhan; 122 1991; 123 Only PM to be assassinated; 124 1605; 125 Secretary General of the UN; 126 1984; 127 Nogeroa; 128 Cambodia; 129 Victoria Cross; 130 Belgrano
Round 14, Geography: 131 Male; 132 Baku; 133 Valetta, Malta; 134 Reykjavik, Iceland; 135 Fewest rail passengers; 136 22; 137 Luanda; 138 Tenerife; 139 Funchal; 140 Tirana
Round 15, Sport: 141 Four; 142 Carlos Alcaraz; 143 Ruud Van Nistelrooy; 144 David Coote; 145 Kyren Wilson; 146 Doncaster; 147 Horse racing; 148 Dunlop family; 149 Kenilworth Road; 150 Portman Road
Round 16 Entertainment: 151 Ultravox; 152 Rod Stewart; 153 Tears for Fears; 154 Pet Shop Boys; 155 Lynard Skynard; 156 Deep Purple; 157 David Essex; 158 Don McLean; 159 Pink Floyd; 160 Fleetwood Mac
Round 17, Science and technology: 161 Inert or noble; 162 Lithium; 163 Saturn; 164 Deadman’s brake; 165 35mgs; 166 Ineos; 167 Bauxite; 168 London; 169 2003; 170 1994
Round 18, It’s Christmas: 171 Irving Berlin; 172 364; 173 True; 174 False; 175 Austria; 176 True; 177 85 per cent; 178 Lad Baby; 179 Mariah Cary; 180 Kirstie McColl
Round 19 True or false?: 181 False; 182 False; 183 True; 184 True; 185 False (it was 1999); 186 False; 187 True; 188 False; 189 True; 190 False
Round 20 5 letter ‘F’ words: 191 Freak; 192 Frame; 193 False; 194 Fault; 195 Floor; 196 Flour; 197 Firth; 198 Forge; 199 Forte; 200 Fudge