Letter to the Editor: We had booked to go to Center Parcs at Sherwood Forest for our 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, 18 November with our family but I started to get a sore throat and sneezing on Monday which meant by Thursday my wife and I decided to do lateral flow Covid tests.
They came out positive. Center Parcs were very understanding and gave us a full refund so we can at least rebook our celebration.
It made us realise that although it was a disappointment for us all, we were well enough to enjoy a candle-lit dinner at home and not in hospital, which could have happened two years ago.
Bob and Gaye White,
Ponterwyd