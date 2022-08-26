The Big Tribute returns
This year’s festival opened with Chasing Mumford (Julie McNicholls Vale )
The Big Tribute Festival is back with a bang.
The fields at Lovesgrove, Aberystwyth are full of festivalgoers once again for the first time since 2019.
The pandemic led to the postponement of the festival in 2020 and 2021, but tents, caravans, stalls and stands have returned for the Bank Holiday weekend.
Opening the main stage at 1.30pm today were Mumford and Sons tribute act, Chasing Mumford.
The music continues on the Other Stage now with The Magic Lantern House Band.
