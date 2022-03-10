The future potential of hydrogen power in mid Wales explored

An innovative feasibility study has been exploring the future hydrogen potential for Mid Wales.

Growing Mid Wales, supported by the Cynnal Yr Cardi and Arwain Local Action Groups, and Powys and Ceredigion County Councils commissioned consultants Radical Innovations Group to undertake the study, following regional stakeholders declaring an interest in Green Hydrogen as a zero-emission solution.

For many, hydrogen is seen as a key component to support national and regional transitions to net zero. Hydrogen could provide significant opportunity to decarbonise whole sectors of the economy, moving away from reliance on fossil fuels.

As the UK and Welsh Governments increase their focus on the hydrogen sector as a solution to decarbonise difficult-to-treat sectors, the recently published UK Hydrogen Study signals increased potential for future industrial scale investment into green hydrogen production to support decarbonisation.

Councillor Ellen ap Gwynn, the Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Chair of Growing Mid Wales said, “Everyone involved is very pleased that LEADER funding could be used to support such an innovative and forward-thinking project.

“Mid Wales’ abundance of natural resources, expertise and environment means we are well placed to play a leading role in the transition to net zero as part of a whole Wales approach.”

Low carbon energy including hydrogen is an area that offers significant potential in supporting the development and future energy needs of the Mid Wales economy and its communities.

Councillor Rosemarie Harris, the Leader of Powys County Council and co-chair of Growing Mid Wales said, “This project and report provides an important first step and evidence base for the development of Hydrogen projects in the region and a Mid Wales Hydrogen Action Plan.

“We urge you to support the region moving towards the development of viable scenarios for hydrogen deployment in Mid Wales.”

The next steps will investigate how and where hydrogen or other low-carbon energy solutions may fit within the evolving energy system. Over the short-term, Growing Mid Wales will continue to work with stakeholders to identify opportunities that utilise the region’s natural assets.

For further information on this project and to view the report visit the Growing Mid Wales website www.growingmid.wales

LEADER, which aims to support innovative responses to opportunities or challenges faced by rural communities, is supported through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.