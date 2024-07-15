HM King Charles has said that news media titles underpin democracy and are "an antidote to misinformation" in a message to News Media Association members marking the 10th anniversary of the NMA.
In a message to NMA members today, King Charles conveyed his "warmest thanks" to members of the NMA – UK local and national news media titles - on the occasion of the NMA's 10th anniversary party which is being held this evening.
King Charles said: "I appreciate your thoughtful message as you celebrate your first decade, acknowledging the important role the NMA’s members play in underpinning democracy, holding power to account and serving as an antidote to misinformation."
The NMA celebrates its 10th anniversary this year after it was created by the merger of the Newspaper Society and the Newspaper Publishers Association in 2014.
The organisation has worked on behalf of its members on key issues such as the defence and promotion of the freedom of the press and creating a sustainable future for journalism in the digital ecosystem.
The NMA logged two key longstanding campaigning victories this year with the passage of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act and the Media Act containing a provision Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act.
In the past week, the NMA has written to Ministers in the new government outlining key actions new government should take to support trusted journalism and ensure a sustainable future for news.
NMA chief executive Owen Meredith, who extended loyal greetings to The King ahead of the NMA's 10th anniversary, said: "The NMA has played a critical role in uniting the industry and securing key policy reforms in the last 10 years.
"As we look ahead to a new Parliament and a new government, the NMA will continue to work to ensure news media publishers have both the freedom and the financial sustainability to continue to do what they do best - hold power to account, tell compelling stories, and keep the nation informed and entertained."