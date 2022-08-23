The lights go on at Porthdinllaen Station
NCI Porthdinllaen as it is now Photo: Andy Smith
This summer has finally seen the completion of the project to bring mains electricity to the National Coastwatch Institution’s (NCI) station at Porthdinallean.
It has been a long-held ambition to have mains electricity there and, once further funds are raised, there is also the potential that radar, more radio equipment and remote monitoring cameras, etc., could be introduced to further improve the life-saving service.
The NCI provides an “Eyes Along the Coast” service, with volunteers who man the stations providing on the spot information to other members of search and rescue. The importance of this role was underlined recently when the duty NCI watchkeeper made an emergency call to Her Majesty’s Coastguard at Holyhead, informing them that he’d spotted two people in the water and their jet ski drifting away from them out to sea. The coastguard requested the attendance of Porthdinllaen RNLI and local Porthdinllaen coastguard. Both people received first aid on the lifeboat and one was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd for medical assessment.
“Establishing an electrical connection to such an isolated location would not have been possible without the cooperation of Nefyn Golf Club and Scottish Power,” an NCI Porthdinllaen spokesperson said.
“And, of course, such a venture was not cheap! Finance came from some very generous donations, the ongoing fundraising activities carried out by the station Watchkeepers, and the main National Coastwatch Institution itself. The Watchkeepers express their sincere thanks to all who have contributed to a successful outcome.
“Finally, a great deal of time and effort has been put in by a whole team of people going right back to 2009 when former NCI trustee, and current Watchkeeper, David Littlemore was involved in the establishment of the station. The pictures clearly illustrate the progress that’s been made, to the point where the lights are now on!”
