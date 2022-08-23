The lights go on at Porthdinllaen Station

The NCI provides an “Eyes Along the Coast” service, with volunteers who man the stations providing on the spot information to other members of search and rescue. The importance of this role was underlined recently when the duty NCI watchkeeper made an emergency call to Her Majesty’s Coastguard at Holyhead, informing them that he’d spotted two people in the water and their jet ski drifting away from them out to sea. The coastguard requested the attendance of Porthdinllaen RNLI and local Porthdinllaen coastguard. Both people received first aid on the lifeboat and one was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd for medical assessment.