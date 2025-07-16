A caravan park’s bid to expand led to the discovery that planning permission did not exist for the site.
A planning application was lodged with Gwynedd Council to expand Berth Ddu caravan park near Abersoch to allow 15 touring caravans on the site.
There are seven plots at Berth Ddu, Bwlchtocyn, but planning bosses found the site only ever had permission for five caravans through an exemption certificate.
This certificate had expired, meaning there was no planning permission in place for the site to operate.
Planners therefore considered the site on the basis of it being a new development, and turned it down during a meeting on 14 July.
The application, submitted by John Evans, of Evans Caravan & Camping Ltd, was for a patch of prime agricultural land in the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Llŷn and Enlli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.
The proposed site had also been graded as “Class II good quality agricultural land,” considered among the “best and most versatile” which should be “protected as a finite resource for the future,” planning officer Sian Dafydd said, adding: “It does not appear that any planning permission exists for the caravans on the site.
“During the site inspection we found a Caravan and Motorhome Club certified venue sign on display.
“However, having made enquiries, confirmation was received that there is no longer an exemption certificate for the site.
“In reality, therefore, this is not an application to extend an existing site, it is an application for a new touring caravan site for 15 caravans.”
The officer said it was considered “contrary” to various policy and planning considerations.
The quality of area’s landscaping was considered generally “weak,” and the site was likely to be prominent from a road, footpaths, and higher ground and have an impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
The applicant proposed landscape screening but it was considered this would take several years to be adequate, and “doubtful” in the short term.
Policy called for sites to be located in a “non-intrusive location, well concealed by landscape features, and not causing harm to the visual quality of the landscape within the AONB.
The AONB Unit felt there were a “substantial number of touring caravans around Sarn Bach/Bwlchtocyn, putting pressure on the AONB and local environment and services”.
Objections by Welsh countryside protection campaigners were noted.
A report said the site could offer “a positive contribution to the local economy, additional employment for locals and help support and sustain local shops, pubs and cafes”.
However the planning officer said it was felt caravans would not “blend easily into the landscape” and be “detrimental to the visual quality” and “not contribute to conserving or enhancing or restoring the character of the Llŷn AONB”.
She also noted “a lack of evidence submitted” to show “full consideration” had been give to losing the high grade agricultural land.
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen said: “They are asking for a new caravan place really. I am against it.”
