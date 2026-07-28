A Borth man who breached a suspended prison sentence imposed for breaching a restraining order just one day after it was made has been jailed.
Michael Tulip, previously of Aberystwyth and now of Y Bwthyn, High Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 27 July.
The 59-year-old admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth magistrates on 23 October last year for breaching a restraining order imposed by Swansea Crown Court on 1 October just a day later in Aberystwyth on 2 October.
The court heard Tulip failed to attend three planned probation appointments as part of his suspended sentence order.
Magistrates implemented the suspended sentence and jailed Tulip for 18 months, alongside another 12 months for a separate offence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.