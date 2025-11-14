A recent regional impact survey carried out by PLANED for their Catalysts for Care project reveals that 165 ‘micro care’ services are delivering more than 3,700 hours of care and support per week throughout Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
In the past 12 months, they helped over 1,000 clients including 85 people who were supported home from hospital - helping ease pressure on health authority beds.
Micro care services are very small, independent services (usually self-employed) that help people to live independently and well.
The Catalysts for Care project, an initiative coordinated by Narberth-based charity PLANED, supports these services to set-up and develop. Both families and health and social care professionals can visit a webpage to browse the micro care services available in their locality on a regional directory and make an enquiry via an online form: https://planed.org.uk/projects/catalysts-for-care/
In further positive outcomes, the project also has an impact on local economics.
In the last 12 months £3.8m was spent on micro services in the three counties. That means money earned by local people is then spent and retained in their local community.
PLANED Chief Executive, Iwan Thomas, said: "The success of the project clearly demonstrates how working within communities, and listening to their needs, can generate not only the support vulnerable individuals need to stay in their own homes, but also to provide a further option for those amazing care professionals and practitioners, who simply wish to work locally and allocate the time required to support those looking for the range of services needed.
“With our great team of coordinators, clear communication, access to information, and the support of our partners, this project continues to go from strength to strength in providing greater choice and control for all."
