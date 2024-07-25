The Cambrian News went to day three of the Royal Welsh Show yesterday and spotted some familiar faces and brands from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys.
Situated in Builth Wells, the show features trade stands, agricultural competitions, food stalls and halls, crafts and much more.
There is so much to see and do - too much for one day - but we made the most of day three.
The weather was mixed with some rain throughout the day, but there are indoor and outdoor exhibits to keep every entertained.
We spotted some familiar names and faces among the crowds, including Dwyfor Meirionydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Watch our video above to hear from him and to get a glimpse of some of the sights and sounds of this year’s show.