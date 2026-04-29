On Saturday 25 April, the community turned out in force for the annual LGBTQ+ celebrations, parading through the streets in the hundreds to celebrate the diverse community in coastal Wales.
The day, organised by a new residents-led group Project LUNA, hosted events across a myriad of spaces to engage the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ residents and allies, from craft workshops to book talks, a queer market to a Beyblades tournament.
Speaking on the day's success, in which they estimate up to 1,000 attended across the day, a Project LUNA spokesperson said: “Pride in Aberystwyth this year was the biggest it’s ever been.
“The entire day was literal sunshine and rainbows.
“We owe it all to the people of Aberystwyth and beyond who showed up for us, as well as our supporting groups such as We Love Drag, our documentary team and photographers.
“It’s humbling to know so many people believe in us enough to make the 25 of April a day to remember, and we can’t wait to get started on next year!”
The day-long events spanned across seven venues, beginning with a coffee and craft and ending with a drag event and poetry night.
The Pride parade was a highlight during the hot and sunny day, where drag kings and queens led the march from the castle grounds to the bandstand along Great Darkgate Street, attended by local organisations, families, and even Aberystwyth mayor Emlyn Jones.
A queer assembly took place at the National Library, hosting a zine-making workshop, talks with local authors and academics organised by Gayberystwyth Books and Queer Literature Quarterly.
The night ended on a high with a plethora of talent hosted at the drag night, followed by Machynlleth’s LGBTQ+ drum and bass night, Bass Goes Purr.
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