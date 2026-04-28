Barmouth Town Council Community Awards have been presented to Mari O’Rourke and Ricky Morris.
They were presented at St John’s Church on 26 April to celebrate individuals who make a valuable contribution to the community.
Mari was recognised for her outstanding dedication, leadership and continued commitment to supporting and bringing people in Barmouth together.
The Mayor’s Award was presented to Ricky to honour decades of service to the community and his instrumental role establishing and organising Barmouth’s much-loved Bonfire Night and firework display.
Mayor Rob C Williams thanked those who attended the service and “the volunteers that make this town tick”.
He said: “The town owes you all a debt of gratitude. It is good to know there are many people doing good things in Barmouth.”
He said Mari “is a truly outstanding member of the community who is always there for those in need and has an exceptional ability to bring people together to work for the benefit of the town”, adding: “She is hands on, motivated and consistently turns ideas into action.
“Mari played a key role in setting up Barmouth Cubs and establishing a Walking for Health Group not to mention playing an instrumental part in initiatives such as Barmouth in Bloom. She has also been a long standing volunteer polling clerk.”
Commenting on Ricky, he said: “Over 20 years ago Ricky had an idea, a vision if you will, of putting on a decent fireworks display and bonfire. I’m not sure if he knew then how big it would become.
“A fireman since 1992, serving our community, saving lives, putting out fires and dealing with nasty accidents. In 2012 he became full time. That’s over 30 years of helping people. We could honour all our volunteer emergency workers but Ricky stands out for the work he’s done on Bonfire Night.”
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