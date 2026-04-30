An Aberystwyth woman whose husband was diagnosed with cancer has spent a decade raising money for charity.
Nia Gore has just presented the proceeds of her most recent fundraising effort to Bronglais Hospital.
The £4,000 cheque was boosted by a further cheque for £1,000 from Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends making a total of £5,000. The money has been donated specifically to Bronglais Hospital’s respiratory unit.
Explaining why she wanted to do something for this particular part of the hospital, Nia said: “My husband Dusty had head and neck cancer. He is clear now but the treatment left him with respiratory issues. Radiotherapy paralysed his diaphragm and left him struggling to breathe.
“Jola on the hospital’s respiratory unit has been amazing and got him on all the right medications to help him, so I wanted to do something to give back.”
Explaining how the money was raised, Nia added: “I organised a fundraising evening which sold out and 130 people were entertained at Aberystwyth football club by Darren Graceland Jones, Tina Sparkle and special compère/auctioneer Geraint Hughes.
“There was a raffle and an auction, and I received loads of prizes from lots of businesses and locals.
“I’d like to thank everyone for coming, and those who donated prizes.
“The evening raised £4,000 and Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends topped that up with £1,000 to give a total of £5,000.
“Thank you to the League for their support.”
Rhian Davies from Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends said: “We are absolutely delighted to support Nia’s fundraising night for the hospital’s respiratory ward.”
This is Nia’s 10th year of fundraising. In that time she has raised around £30,000 for charities including HAHAV, Macmillan, Marie Curie, a school PTA, various coffee mornings and a tractor run. She has also shaved her head to raise funds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.