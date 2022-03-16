The therapist using his experience to help others

Stood on a cliff edge, gazing through tears at the rocks below, Aled Griffiths thought his 21st birthday would be his last.

Driven by torment over his sexuality, the university student intended to mark his milestone birthday by jumping to his death. Thankfully for those who love him and the thousands of people who have benefited from his support in the 22 years since then, Aled stepped back from the cliff edge that day.

The 43-year-old, from Penygroes, has since dedicated his career and much of his personal life to helping other young people who are struggling with their mental health.

“Although I knew from a young age that I was gay, I didn’t believe I would ever accept myself or come out,” he explained.

“Between 19 and 22 I seriously struggled, which led to me attempting to end my life. But in the pouring rain that day I decided life was worth living and I would give being my true self a go.”

Aled came out to friends and family and lived as an openly gay man, while pursuing his passion to help others. After graduating, he spent 10 years volunteering with the Samaritans while also completing a master’s degree in social work and practicing as a therapeutic social worker.

For the past six years he has worked for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), a job he describes as “the greatest privilege”.

“My personal experience led to a strong motivation to help others with their mental health problems,” he said.

“Working for CAMHS is the greatest privilege of my life. There is no greater feeling than seeing a young person believing in themselves and their future and overcoming challenges.”

In 2017, Aled established north Wales’ first LGBTQ+ Youth Club with the charity, GISDA to help young lesbian, gay, trans, queer and questioning (LGBTQ+) people.

“The philosophy of the club was simple: to create a safe inclusive environment, that would allow every young person to be themselves. Within a few months 30-40 young people would attend each session, travelling the length of North Wales.”

There are now has over 200 members who take part in weekly sessions at three locations around Gwynedd. It hosts talent competitions, comic-con nights, mental health and sexual health workshops, Christmas balls and trips away.

Aled is urging people who feel life isn’t worth living to reach out for help.

“Life can be hard and believing in ourselves and the future can be difficult, but I know there is support and acceptance for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation,” he said.

“Our true selves are the best version of ourselves and I believe that every young person can reach a place where they are free, included and happy!