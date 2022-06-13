The UK’s most popular climbs revealed

The UK’s mountains and highest hills have been rated and ranked to find the most popular, the hardest to climb and the best ones for beginners.

Based on data available, Pen Y Fan is the UK’s most popular climbing route, and Snowdon is fourth.

Snowdonia’s Y Garn was ranked ninth hardest to climb.

The information has been compiled by Brecon Beacons Holiday Cottages.

Their data found that:

The UK’s ten most popular climbs are:

Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons Catbells, Lake District Ben Nevis, Scottish Highlands Snowdon, Snowdonia Corn Du, Brecon Beacons Pen-y-Ghent, Yorkshire Dales Ben Lomond, Loch Lomond Dumyat, Central Scotland Whernside, Yorkshire Dales Helvellyn, Lake District

The UK’s ten easiest peaks are:

Kisdon, Yorkshire Hay Bluff, Wales Cleeve Hill, Gloucestershire Caerphilly Mountain, Wales Twmpa, Wales Bloodybush, Northumberland High Peak, Peak District Dumyat, Scotland Moel Famau, Wales Selworthy Beacon, Somerset

The hardest mountains to climb are:

Ben More, Scotland Beinn Narnain, Scotland Ben Nevis, Scotland Ben Vorlich, Scotland Great Gable, Lake District Ben Lomond, Scotland Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland Skiddaw, Lake District Y Garn, Wales The Old Man of Coniston, Lake District