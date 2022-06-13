The UK’s most popular climbs revealed

Monday 13th June 2022 12:00 pm
Snowdon
The UK’s mountains and highest hills have been rated and ranked to find the most popular, the hardest to climb and the best ones for beginners.

Based on data available, Pen Y Fan is the UK’s most popular climbing route, and Snowdon is fourth.

Snowdonia’s Y Garn was ranked ninth hardest to climb.

The information has been compiled by Brecon Beacons Holiday Cottages.

Their data found that:

The UK’s ten most popular climbs are:

  1. Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons
  2. Catbells, Lake District
  3. Ben Nevis, Scottish Highlands
  4. Snowdon, Snowdonia
  5. Corn Du, Brecon Beacons
  6. Pen-y-Ghent, Yorkshire Dales
  7. Ben Lomond, Loch Lomond
  8. Dumyat, Central Scotland
  9. Whernside, Yorkshire Dales
  10. Helvellyn, Lake District

The UK’s ten easiest peaks are:

  1. Kisdon, Yorkshire
  2. Hay Bluff, Wales
  3. Cleeve Hill, Gloucestershire
  4. Caerphilly Mountain, Wales
  5. Twmpa, Wales
  6. Bloodybush, Northumberland
  7. High Peak, Peak District
  8. Dumyat, Scotland
  9. Moel Famau, Wales
  10. Selworthy Beacon, Somerset

The hardest mountains to climb are:

  1. Ben More, Scotland
  2. Beinn Narnain, Scotland
  3. Ben Nevis, Scotland
  4. Ben Vorlich, Scotland
  5. Great Gable, Lake District
  6. Ben Lomond, Scotland
  7. Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland
  8. Skiddaw, Lake District
  9. Y Garn, Wales
  10. The Old Man of Coniston, Lake District

Brecon Beacons Holiday Cottages looked at the elevation and gradient of the most popular Strava climbing route for hills and mountains across Great Britain. Only peaks with an elevation and prominence of more than 300 metres were included and all routes are a continuous ascent to the top.

