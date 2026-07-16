Aberystwyth historian Will Troughton has criticised local authorities for the deterioration of his hometown.
“Aberystwyth is on a downward spiral,” he said, “the town needs a good boost.
“Those who should be looking after Aberystwyth have taken their eye off the ball.
“I don’t think enough attention is being paid to it. Things look scruffy, things break and aren’t fixed. Plascrug School’s bridge problem has been there for years, as have problems in the castle grounds and harbour.”
Ceredigion Council disagree.
“Aberystwyth has seen significant investment in recent years, supported through programmes such as the Levelling Up Fund and UK Shared Prosperity Fund,” a spokesperson said.
“This includes improvements to the Promenade and Old College, investment in the streetscape and Market Hall, and the ongoing programme to support town centre businesses through initiatives such as the Pride in Place Impact Fund. Further investment is also planned, including proposals for additional parking, property improvements and coastal defence works.
“Alongside this, there has been continued progress on key infrastructure and regeneration priorities, including the Castle Grounds, harbour improvements and Plascrug Bridge. Some of these schemes are complex and require time to progress through design, approvals, funding and procurement stages before work can begin on site. Plascrug Bridge, for example, is entering its design phase.
“It is also important to place Aberystwyth within the wider county context. We are working actively with all our towns and communities to shape long-term aspirations, support local businesses and improve the quality of our town centres.
“Across our towns, we are seeing positive indicators, including strong visitor numbers, a successful programme of events, and relatively low vacancy rates in town centres compared with many other locations, reflecting the strength of our independent business base.
“The council continues to secure external funding and bring forward projects that address key infrastructure challenges while supporting Aberystwyth's role as Ceredigion's largest town, a regional service centre and an important visitor destination.
“While we recognise there will always be differing views, there is a strong and ongoing programme of investment and activity across Aberystwyth and our wider town centres. We remain committed to working closely with local businesses, town councils and partners to deliver improvements that benefit those who live, work, study and visit here.”
Noting that Aberystwyth was named in the Sunday Times’ list of Wales’ best places to live this year, Mayor Emlyn Jones said: “No town is without its challenges, but that recognition reflects what so many of us already know: Aberystwyth is a wonderful place to live, work and visit.
“From our wealth of independent businesses to exciting developments such as the redevelopment of the Old College, there is so much to be proud of and optimistic about in Aberystwyth.
“Above all, I want to celebrate the strength of our community. We are incredibly fortunate to have so many volunteers, community groups, local businesses, and individuals who give their time, energy and passion to making Aberystwyth a better place. There is always more work to do, and ways we can improve, but thanks to that community spirit, I remain very positive about the future of our town.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.