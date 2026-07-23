An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault and stalking.
Paul Norman, of 52 Cambrian Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 57-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting a woman by touching in Shrewsbury on 21 November last year.
Norman is also charged with stalking a woman in Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury between 16 November 2025 and 7 February this year.
Norman is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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