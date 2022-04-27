Theatr Felin-fach plans birthday celebrations

A HOST of events have been planned at Theatr Felin-fach this month to mark the venue’s 50th birthday.

Celebrations will also continue throughout the year with a variety of activities and events.

Dwynwen Lloyd Llywelyn, Head of Theatr Felin-fach said: “There are many reasons to celebrate.

“It’s not just about celebrating the theatre’s anniversary and the incredible collaboration between communities and the theatre, across half a century.

“It’s also a year of celebrating coming together again after such a length of isolation and being closed. This celebratory year brings opportunities to celebrate and be creative, once again.”

To kickstart the celebrations in style there will be a special evening of music in Theatr Felinfach’s 50th Celebration Gig with Pwdin Reis and Bwca on 13 May at 7:30pm

Welsh rockabilly group Pwdin Reis, whose members are Betsan Evans, Neil Rosser, Norman Roberts and Rob Gillespie, are back gigging after two years.

Bwca was established in 2017 by Steff Rees from Aberystwyth as a solo music project but after a period of performing on his own he formed a band in October 2018 to develop Bwca to its full potential. The band has grown from strength to strength performing lively and catchy songs in gigs and festivals all over the country.

Betsan Evans, main vocalist of the band Pwdin Reis said: “Theatr Felinfach is a special place and I have many memories of attending workshops and watching shows and pantomimes. Being invited to perform at the theatre’s 50th celebration evening is a big honour and we as a band can’t wait to perform on the night.”

The play West will be performed at Theatr Felinfach on 27 May at 7.30pm. West will be touring again before it returns to America at the Hollywood Festival in LA.

Written by Owen Thomas, the award-winning writer of Grav, Carwyn and The Wood, it is directed by Gareth John Bale, the Welsh actor and director whose credits include Grav and Nye and Jennie and Gwenllian Higginson, best known to Welsh theatre audiences for Gwlad yr Asyn, Miss Julie and Merched Caerdydd.

The play explores the lives of two Welsh people who fall in love and decide to leave Wales in order to build a new life in the New World. It details the hardships and adventures they face, focusing primarily on the theme of immigration.

Looking forward to the summer, Theatr Arad Goch’s summer show Twm Siôn Cati by Jeremy Turner will be at Theatr Felinfach in June.

If you’re looking for a summer School trip or want to take your family and friends to the theatre, performances are on Monday 27 at 1pm and Tuesday 28 at 10am and 1pm.

Twm’s story comes alive in a production that takes you on a trip to the dangerous period of the 16th century with songs, sword fighting and laughter. With the National Eisteddfod visiting Tregaron this summer, what better time to hear the story of one of the area’s most iconic characters.

The National Eisteddfod will also be on the doorstep as Ceredigion welcomes the festival to Tregaron between 30 July and 6 August.

Theatr Felinfach will be holding various activities and hosting a number of performances during the week.

If you’re aged between 7 and 18 years old, Theatr Felinfach is also looking for new members to join the Performing School to create a summer show for the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod.

The sessions for the show start on 5 May.