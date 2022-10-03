Theatre to hold drama workshops for youngsters
The Dragon Theatre, Barmouth will hold two drama workshops this weekend for 10-17 year olds.
Following on from the success of their drama club over the summer, when many youngsters stepped on stage for the very first time, the venue will hold a drama club event this Saturday.
The theatre will hold two special workshops this Saturday, and then a drama club will become a weekly event from Wednesday, 19 October.
Young people can sign up to take part this coming weekend, or for the weekly club. Just email [email protected]
The theatre will open at 9.30am for the community to see what there is on offer and to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee. The theatre trustees will be there, along with professional actors Julian Evans, the drama club’s facilitator, and James Cowdery, the theatre’s manager.
