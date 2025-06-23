Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to purchase outdoor furniture for staff at the Child Health Departments at Withybush and Bronglais Hospitals.
The NHS charity has funded a bench and a picnic bench for both hospitals.
Donna Osbourne, Service Support Manager, said: “We are very grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to purchase the outdoor furniture for our staff in Withybush and Bronglais Hospitals.
“This new furniture will encourage staff to take breaks and sit outside, taking in the fresh air and getting them away from their desks and screens.
“It will also create a better working environment for our staff as they can eat together and socialise which will really help improve the wellbeing within the teams.”
Comments
