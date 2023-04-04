TWO theatre groups in Ceredigion have received grants from the National Lottery to help fund staff and rising costs.
In Lampeter, Ceredigion, Stage Goat Theatre Company CIC were successful in applying for a grant of £95,705 from the National Lottery Community Fund.
With the money they will provide young people aged 14 to 25 with a youth café and warm space to come together and tackle the challenges that they face during the cost of living crisis.
Founding Director of Stage Goat Theatre, Tracey O’Grady, said: “Our young volunteers here at Stage Goat have been reaching out to their peers to ask them what young people want and need in their community.
“We are beyond proud of what our volunteers have done to bring this youth-led café into existence.
“It was something that was very much needed and wanted and it would not have been possible without the support from The National Lottery Community Fund, and the vision of our local youth.”
Small World Theatre, based in Cardigan, have been granted £10,000.
The money will support young people to improve their mental health. They will provide drama therapy workshops for the young people and weekly groups for their parents or carers, with the £10,000 funding staff and general running costs.
Rob Roffe, Head of Mid and West Wales region at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “National Lottery funding continues to support community organisations that are doing important work and providing vital services for local people.
“These latest awards demonstrate how flexible National Lottery funding is making a positive difference, and National Lottery players can be proud to be supporting this.
“The National Lottery Community Fund is committed to supporting communities during the cost of living crisis.
“It is allowing communities in Wales with an existing National Lottery Awards for All grant to apply for a second grant this year that will provide up to £10,000.”